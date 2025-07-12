KL Rahul steps up on the occasion once again as he brings up his second Test century at the Lord's and the tenth of his Test career during the India vs England third Test 2025. He has been really good in the ongoing series as he has rarely let the opportunity go by handling the new ball well. His experience in a rather young team has also added value. He had to wait in the entire lunch break and now he has finally brough his century, looking to go bigger. Rishabh Pant Run Out Video: Watch Ben Stokes Nail Direct-Hit to Catch Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter Short of His Crease During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

KL Rahul Scores His 10th Test Century

