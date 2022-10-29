KL Rahul has had a poor T20 World Cup 2022 as the Indian batter has not been able to get going in the competitions. Many have asked for the player to be axed from the team. However, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour has backed Rahul saying that you cannot drop him after a couple of bad innings.

