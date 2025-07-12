A well-set Rishabh Pant lost his wicket in a bizarre manner as he was run out by Ben Stokes during India vs England third Test at the Lord's. Pant was batting extremely well despite having an index finger injury. Along with KL Rahul at the other end, the duo put up a solid partnership and were cruising. It is when the lunch neared and Pant wanted to give as much strike to KL Rahul so that he can complete his century, But in search of that he tapped a Shoaib Bashir ball to Ben Stokes and set off for a single. Stokes turned and nailed a direct hit to catch Pant short from his crease. It was a brilliant moment on the field giving England an important breakthrough. Rishabh Pant Tests Extent of Finger Injury As He Bats in Nets Under Coach Sitanshu Kotak's Observation During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Run Out Video

RUN OUT! 🙌 Ben Stokes aims and fires at the stumps and Rishabh Pant is out! ❌ pic.twitter.com/Z9JWwV9aS4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2025

