KL Rahul was trolled with funny memes and reactions on social media after his failure to perform in the India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23. The opener was dismissed for just four runs by Naseem Shah as India were given a 160-run total to chase by Pakistan on a difficult pitch. Following his failure with the bat, netizens took to Twitter to share funny reactions and memes about him. Emotional Hardik Pandya in Tears As he Talks About his Late Father's Sacrifices in a Post-Match Interview After Beating Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 Encounter (Watch Video)

Here are Some Reactions:

'Rahul Waiting for India’s Next Matches'

KL Rahul checking when is match against Netherlands, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh 🥰 pic.twitter.com/vQsXVGHmf8 — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) October 23, 2022

'Never Underestimate'

Never underestimate the ability of KL RAHUL to disappoint in important games 😤😤#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/0mFKIydbks — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) October 23, 2022

A Hera Pheri Meme!

Important match exists Kl Rahul pic.twitter.com/UpUekWeCO1 — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) October 23, 2022

'They Always Fail Against Pakistan'

Both KL Rahul and Rohit deserve to be trolled properly here. They always fail against Pakistan and put unnecessary pressure on the rest of our batting order. — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) October 23, 2022

Haha!

Shetty Saahab Watching KL Rahul Fail In Every Important Games. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/wsptpCoxwD — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) October 23, 2022

Another Funny Meme:

KL Rahul waiting for the next match with Netherlands pic.twitter.com/psi8ypqznM — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)