Hardik Pandya was seen getting emotional while celebrating at the end of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 mega clash after Virat Kohli mastered a stupendous chase in a last over thriller. The all-rounder talked about his late father's role in his success. Pandya scored a crucial 37-ball 40 during a consolidating partnership with Kohli after India lost early wickets in quick succession.

Watch Video

'A son to his loving father'

Hardik dedicated this inning to his father...moments u love to see ❤️ You are a champion my bro @hardikpandya7 !! pic.twitter.com/hyI3nHf9BI — Mohit (@MohitRohitian) October 23, 2022

'Tears of joy'

'Special moment with Virat'

'Diamonds, not tears'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)