Hardik Pandya was seen getting emotional while celebrating at the end of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 mega clash after Virat Kohli mastered a stupendous chase in a last over thriller. The all-rounder talked about his late father's role in his success. Pandya scored a crucial 37-ball 40 during a consolidating partnership with Kohli after India lost early wickets in quick succession.
Watch Video
#INDvsPAK2022 #INDvPAK#ViratKohli
Hardik Pandya in tears while speaking about his father. pic.twitter.com/kWjLqzfOf9
— 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) October 23, 2022
'A son to his loving father'
Hardik dedicated this inning to his father...moments u love to see ❤️
You are a champion my bro @hardikpandya7 !! pic.twitter.com/hyI3nHf9BI
— Mohit (@MohitRohitian) October 23, 2022
'Tears of joy'
Tears @hardikpandya7 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/WeuUk5KqPG
— Heman Namo હિમાંશુ જૈન (@HemanNamo) October 23, 2022
'Special moment with Virat'
Tears in the eyes of @imVkohli !!!
Nothing but mad respect for the Man ♥️♥️🔥🔥🔥 !!!
.
.
.#INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK #PakVsInd #ViratKohli #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup #KingKohli #HardikPandya #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/r6SfKtoR6D
— Utkarsh Yadav (@utkarsh19tweets) October 23, 2022
'Diamonds, not tears'
Those are not just tears, it's a precious diamonds 🙏😍 I salute you @hardikpandya7 and @imVkohli
#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/eOFCzITBSu
— राhul Hingonekar🇮🇳 (@RHingonekar) October 23, 2022
