KL Rahul was named Man of the Match for his performance in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 19. The LSG skipper led the way for his side to this win with a sparkling 82 run-knock off 53 balls, which included nine fours and three sixes. He and Quinton de Kock put on 134 runs for the opening wicket and took the game away from CSK while chasing 177. Rahul also was good with the wicketkeeping gloves, taking two catches and effecting one stumping. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Chennai Super Kings by Eight Wickets in IPL 2024; KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya Star As LSG Return to Winning Ways.

KL Rahul Wins Man of the Match Award

A brilliant captain's knock from KL Rahul wins him the Player of the Match Award in Lucknow 🏆 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/PpXrbLNaDm#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK | @klrahul pic.twitter.com/I871o2V3Iy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2024

