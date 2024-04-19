Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in IPL 2024 on April 19. Batting first, CSK posted 176/6, riding on Ravindra Jadeja's 57* off 40 balls and MS Dhoni's 28* off just nine balls. For Lucknow Super Giants, Krunal Pandya was the standout performer with figures of 2/16 in four overs. Marcus Stoinis (1/7), Ravi Bishnoi (1/44), Mohsin Khan (1/37) and Yash Thakur (1/45) were also among the wickets. Chasing 177 to win, Lucknow Super Giants finished the match in 19 overs, with KL Rahul leading the way, scoring 82 off 53 deliveries. Quinton de Kock also scored 54 runs off 43 deliveries and Nicholas Pooran's 23* off 12 helped LSG return to winning ways. MS Dhoni Receives Rousing Reception From Fans As He Walks Out to Bat at Ekana Cricket Stadium During LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Lucknow Super Giants Beat Chennai Super Kings by Eight Wickets

Nicholas Pooran with the winning runs as #LSG register their 4️⃣th win of the season 🙌 They get past #CSK by 8 wickets with a comprehensive performance in Lucknow! Recap the match on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/rxsCoKaDaR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2024

