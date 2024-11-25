India national cricket team speedster Umran Malik was bought for INR 75 lakh by the reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Previously, Umran Malik played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he was known for his quick bowling at around 150 kmph. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Pravin Dubey Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 30 Lakh, Delhi Capitals Have Ajay Mandal at INR 30 Lakh.

Umran Malik Finds a New Team

