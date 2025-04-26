It was an unfortunate end to the high-voltage Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2025 match as the game got abandoned due to persistent rain in Kolkata on Saturday. Despite several attempts, the covers couldn't be removed in the second innings, and the umpires had to make the tough decision. Talking about the match, Punjab scored 201/4 in 20 overs after Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya slammed half-centuries, respectively. The duo stitched a 120-run stand for the opening wicket which guided their side to a daunting total. While chasing, Kolkata made seven runs in the opening over before rain made its way. Both teams shared one point each after the match was called off. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh Registers Highest Uncapped Opening Stand in Indian Premier League, Achieves Unique Milestone During KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Match Abandoned Due to Persistent Rain

1️⃣ point paani mein gaya, up next Chepauk! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/CntwmPQCfp — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2025

