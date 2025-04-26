Punjab Kings (PBKS) openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh achieved a unique milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The rising stars registered the highest uncapped opening partnership in the history of the tournament. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh stitched a 120-run stand for the opening wicket in the IPL 2025 match against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Priyansh slammed 69 runs off 35 balls with the help of eight fours and four sixes. Prabhsimran hammered 83 off 49 deliveries, including 12 boundaries. Prabhsimran Singh Completes 1000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match in Kolkata.

Highest Uncapped Opening Stand in IPL by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh

