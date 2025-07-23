Pacer Kranti Gaud joined an elite list of Indian women bowlers when the young fast bowler picked up her maiden six-wicket haul during IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025, to become the fifth female cricketer to achieve the feat. Gaud, who claimed her maiden five-wicket haul, ended with figures of 6/52, helping India Women beat England Women by 13 runs in the process, and clinch the ODI series 2-1. Interestingly, Gaud finished the IND-W vs ENG-W ODI 2025 series as the highest wicket-taker (9), with the second best being five. Gaud also became the second India women's pacer to clinch a six-wicket haul after former legend Jhulan Goswami. India Women Beat England Women by 13 Runs in 3rd ODI 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur and Kranti Goud Shine As IND-W Clinch Series 2-1

Kranti Goud Joins Elite India Women's Bowling List

Best bowling spell for India in Women's ODI: Mamatha Maben - 6/10 vs SL @ Kandy, 2004 Deepti Sharma - 6/20 vs SL @ Ranchi, 2016 Jhulan Goswami - 6/31 vs NZ @ Southgate, 2011 Deepti Sharma - 6/31 vs WI @ Vadodara, 2024 Kranti Goud - 6/52 vs ENG @ Chester-le-Street, 2025* — sudharshan sridharan (@sudharshansrid1) July 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)