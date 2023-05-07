First time when Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya faced-off in IPL, Krunal was the one dismissing Hardik and this time when the duo face each other as captains for the first time in IPL during the GT vs LSG clash in IPL 2023 at Ahmedabad, it's Krunal again who takes the catch of Hardik dismissing him.

Krunal Pandya Takes Catch to Dismiss Brother Hardik Pandya

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)