Former India national cricket team player and famous commentator Aakash Chopra has recently made a post on social media platform X. In the post, Chopra wrote "Chalo…kuch logon ko motivation mil Gaya. Kuch ko headlines (Some got motivation, some got headlines). Aur brand ko millions of eyeballs. Sab khush (Everyone is happy)". The post can be speculated to have been written in context to Virat Kohli's recent post, where he had written "The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up". While many speculated this post to be a motivational one, it turned out to be a promotional move for a brand when Kohli replied to the thread. The post had has already gained millions of views. Many initially thought that this post from Virat Kohli was coming on the eve of many rumours as the batting great is returning to represent Team India in the IND vs AUS ODI series 2025, for the first time since March, having retired from Tests and T20Is. Virat Kohli Shares Motivational Quote Ahead of IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025 Amidst Rumours About Impending Retirement (See Post).

Aakash Chopra's Post

Chalo…kuch logon ko motivation mil Gaya. Kuch ko headlines. Aur brand ko millions of eyeballs. Sab khush 😀 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 16, 2025

Virat Kohli's Earlier Post

The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 16, 2025

