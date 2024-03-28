SunRisers Hyderabad scored 277 runs against Mumbai Indians at home. This was the highest target set by any side in the IPL match. Former Indian star batter Yuvraj Singh was impressed by the team’s performance and singled out Heinrich Klassen and man-of-the-match winner Abhishek Sharma for their scoring. Sharma scored 63 from 23 balls, while Klassen scored 80 runs from 34 balls. Both batters smashed seven sixes each in their innings. Congratulating both batsmen, Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Waah sir Abhishek waah. Great innings but what a splendid shot to get out on! Laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Special waiting for you now, Great knock by Klassy” Travis HEad also scored 63 runs. ‘Toughest Soldiers Get the Toughest Test’ Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya Lift Mumbai Indians Morale After Loss Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Yuvraj Singh Lauds Abhishek Sharma And Heinrich Klassen’s Hard Hitting Batting

Waah sir Abhishek waah 👏🏻 great innings but what a splendid shot to get out on! Laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Special 🩴 waiting for you now @IamAbhiSharma4 Great knock by Klassy #Klaasen! #SRHvMI #IPL2024 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 27, 2024

