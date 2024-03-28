The match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians broke almost every record of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as SRH scored the highest-ever total of the tournament. Mumbai Indians faced defeat by 31 runs as it was a big target to achieve. After the loss, the dressing room of Mumbai Indians was enchanted by some inspiring words as Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya boosted the morale of the team. Sachin lifted the spirits of the batsmen and on the other hand, Hardik Pandya went on to appreciate the bowling lineup. Fans Chant Rohit Sharma's Name at Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians Captain Taps Fence On His Way to Pavilion During IPL 2024; Video Goes Viral.

