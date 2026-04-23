Lasith Malinga Lookalike Spotted at Wankhede Stadium During MI vs CSK El Clasico IPL 2026 (Watch Video)
Sporting the Sri Lankan legend’s signature curls and an MI jersey, the fan's uncanny resemblance quickly went viral across social media platforms.
Wankhede Stadium buzzed with nostalgia on Thursday as a Lasith Malinga lookalike was spotted in the stands before the Mumbai Indians’ high-stakes clash with Chennai Super Kings. Sporting the Sri Lankan legend’s signature curls and an MI jersey, the fan's uncanny resemblance quickly went viral across social media platforms. High-definition clips of the fan have rapidly circulated, adding a light-hearted layer of excitement to the IPL 2026 'El Clasico'. You can follow Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.
Lasith Maliga Lookalike
Spot the difference 😅
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/gGt34dqUoq#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #MIvCSK | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/VVKGx4s1Pv
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).