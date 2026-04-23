Lasith Malinga Lookalike Spotted at Wankhede Stadium During MI vs CSK El Clasico IPL 2026 (Watch Video)

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Wankhede Stadium buzzed with nostalgia on Thursday as a Lasith Malinga lookalike was spotted in the stands before the Mumbai Indians’ high-stakes clash with Chennai Super Kings. Sporting the Sri Lankan legend’s signature curls and an MI jersey, the fan's uncanny resemblance quickly went viral across social media platforms. High-definition clips of the fan have rapidly circulated, adding a light-hearted layer of excitement to the IPL 2026 'El Clasico'. You can follow Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

Lasith Maliga Lookalike

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).