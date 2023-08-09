India has recently clinched the three-match ODI series against West Indies by a margin of 2-1. Shubman Gill played a big role in the last and final ODI match scoring 85 runs and bagging the man of the match award. It has also provided him a boost in the recently released ICC ODI Rankings, taking him to fifth spot, with 743 rating points. This gets him to touching distance of third-placed Fakhar Zaman (755) and fourth-placed Imam-ul-Haq (745). Babar Azam remains well out in front in no.1 position.

Shubman Gill Rises to Fifth Position

Indian players are on the rise in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings after their performances against the West Indies ⬆️ More 👇 https://t.co/RSotyRnqgw — ICC (@ICC) August 9, 2023

