Kevin O Brien's quickfire half-century and Denesh Ramdin's blistering 42* helped World Giants reach 170/8 after batting first against India Maharajas in a special match of Legends Cricket League 2022 today at Eden Gardens. The former Irish all-rounder scored 52 off 31 deliveries. For Indian side, Pankaj Singh took five wickets, giving away just 26 runs in his four overs.

Check the Tweet about the match result:

