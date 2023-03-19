Mohammad Kaif was one of the world's finest fielders during his career and he proved that right once again by taking two sensational catches during the Asia Lions vs India Maharahas, Legends League Cricket Masters T20 match on Saturday, March 18. Kaif, 42, did not let age define his heroics on the field as he took the catches to dismiss Upul Tharanga and Mohammed Hafeez. For Tharanga, Kaif pulled off a one-handed stunner at extra cover while he came up with a diving effort to help his team see the back of Hafeez later on in the innings. Shahid Afridi Signs Indian Flag Given by Security Official in Qatar, Video of Former Pakistan Captain's Gesture on Sidelines of Legends League Cricket Masters T20 2023 Goes Viral!

Mohammad Kaif's Sensational Catches in Asia Lions vs India Maharajas

