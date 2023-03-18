India Maharjas will be facing Asia Lions in their eliminator match of Legends League Cricket 2023. The game will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of LLC Masters 2023. The match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions on Star Sports Network

The Maharajas and the Lions will face off in a nail-biting showdown to determine who will claim the last spot in the finals! Who will it be? Tune in tonight to find out!@IndMaharajasLLC @AsiaLionsLLC#LegendsLeagueCricket #SkyexchnetLLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain pic.twitter.com/4fKuLam8gU — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)