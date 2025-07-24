In a brilliant display of fielding, England's Ben Duckett took a magnificent flying catch that dismissed Shardul Thakur on the second day of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 24. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 102nd over of Team India's first innings. Ben Stokes bowled a sharp outswinger, and Thakur went for the drive. The ball caught the outside edge and flew straight to the gully, where Ben Duckett was standing. Duckett dives to his left and takes a brilliant catch in the air. Shardul departed after scoring a crucial 41 runs off 88 deliveries, including five fours. 'Superhero with Superpowers' Netizen Lauds Rishabh Pant After Wicketkeeper-Batter Comes Out To Bat Despite Foot Injury During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Superb Catch by Ben Duckett!

Stokes sticks with his aggressive length and it pays off! 🙌 A superb catch in the cordon from Ben Duckett sees the end of Shardul Thakur. 🇮🇳 3️⃣1️⃣4️⃣-6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/2DnntFzvNX — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 24, 2025

