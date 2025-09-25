The India national cricket team have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming IND vs WI Test series 2025. The Shubman Gill-led side, coached by Gautam Gambhir, has few shocks but some surprises too. While most of the squad stays similar to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 one, it still has some big headlines. Ravindra Jadeja is the new vice-captain, as Rishabh Pant is sidelined with injury. Karun Nair, who returned to the side after seven years during the IND vs ENG Test series is out again. Devdutt Padikkal has returned. While Ishan Kishan is once again ignored. Sarfaraz Khan is injured and out. With so many misses and some changes, fans have shared their mixed reactions on the side for the India vs West Indies two-match Test series set to be played in October. India Squad for IND vs WI Test Series 2025 Announced: Ravindra Jadeja Named Vice-Captain in Rishabh Pant's Absence, Devdutt Padikkal Replaces Karun Nair.

Team India Squad vs West Indies

'Got What He Deserves'

Finally Ravindra Jadeja got what he deserves. Vice Captain of Indian test team.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/36wuPJ9Rjx — VIKASH KUMAR (@vkc1000) September 25, 2025

Miss!

BCCI picking up Karun Nair pic.twitter.com/23EGEXiAQG — DJAY (@djaywalebabu) September 25, 2025

'Ignoring'

It's commendable how Selectors are ignoring #IshanKishan atleast tell the crime he committed that he is getting dropped so consistently! — Umpire ki Ex (@210of131) September 25, 2025

'Why Prioritising IPL Performers'?

Why prioritising IPL performers for Test cricket? — மாடு - Maadu(The Cow) (@MaaduOfficial) September 25, 2025

'Mix of Youth and Experience'

Jadeja as VC is a surprise. Good mix of youth and experience...hope Bumrah will play all matches... — Milind Varerkar (@milindvarerkar) September 25, 2025

'What Merit'?

On what merit has Devdutt Padikkal been picked ahead of Sarfaraz Khan? Clearly not performance. Looks like BCCI selections are driven by bias and politics, not cricketing merit! — Common Man 2.0 (@CommonManKiBaat) September 25, 2025

