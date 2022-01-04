Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer joined the cricketing fraternity in praising Shardul Thakur as the Indian pacer registered his best figures in Test cricket. Thakur took 7/61 at the Wanderers in the 2nd Test between India and South Africa.

Wasim Jaffer

Lord Shardul and team India believe in fair play. That's why Lord never bowls to new batsmen, he's only brought on once there is a partnership and the batsmen are set. Lord still gets them out though 😄 #SAvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 4, 2022

Another One

What a Player

Dinesh Karthik

Lord Shardul Supremacy

