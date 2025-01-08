Maheesh Theekshana during the NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25 became the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to take a hat-trick, which was also his maiden in One-Day International (ODI ) Cricket. Theekshana claimed the wickets of New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, all-rounder Nathan Smith, and pacer Matt Henry on the last two balls of his seventh over, and the first delivery of his eighth. Fans can check Theekshana's hat-trick video below. New Zealand Clinch ODI Series Against Sri Lanka; Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman Star For Hosts in NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25.

Maheesh Theekshana Claims First Hat-Trick Of 2025

2025’s first hat-trick! 🤩 Maheesh Theekshana becomes the 7th Sri Lankan to take 3 in 3 in ODIs!💪#NZvSLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/dZZs0cjsji — FanCode (@FanCode) January 8, 2025

