After a win in the T20I series, the New Zealand national cricket team completed ODI series win against the Sri Lanka national cricket team. In the second ODI against the Lankan Lions, the Kiwis delivered an all-round performance with Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman scoring half-centuries to put a challenging 255 runs in the shortened ODI match. Defending the total, the New Zealand side was disciplined in their bowling attack and was well supported by the great fielding efforts. Kamindu Mendis scored 64 In the run chase but other batters failed make an impact in the match. Sri Lanka was bowled out on 142. Maheesh Theekshana Completes His Maiden One-Day International Hat-Trick, Achieves Feat in NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2025.

New Zealand Clinch Series Against Sri Lanka

Series secured! An all round performance with the ball led by Will O'Rourke (3-31 from 6.2 overs) helps claim the Chemist Warehouse ODI series with a game to spare. Scorecard | https://t.co/Yebpn1QwRR 📲 #NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/gvDUu2OxTb — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 8, 2025

