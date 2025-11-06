In a major shakeup ahead of the Women's Premier League 2026, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have named Malolan Rangarajan as the new head of women's RCB. RCB took to social media and announced the elevation of Rangarajan from a support staff member to head coach for the upcoming WPL cycle ahead of the 2026 retentions. Rangarajan has been involved in various roles across the men's and women's RCB franchises for the past six years and has become a crucial cog in the scheme of things. WPL 2026 Retentions: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained; Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy Among Stars Released, Says Report

RCB Name New Head Coach For WPL

🚨 OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Malolan Rangarajan, a key member of the RCB support staff for the last 6 years in various roles, has now been appointed as 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗗 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗖𝗛 for the upcoming WPL cycle. More details, and WPL retentions announcement soon… 🤩#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/PLiDY9sxef — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RCB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

