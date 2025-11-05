The WPL (Women's Premier League) mega auction is not very far away and all five teams in the tournament have reportedly zeroed in on the players they want to retain ahead of the fourth edition. The WPL, which started in 2023, has turned out to be a fascinating T20 competition featuring the best in women's cricket across the globe and fans might get to see some of those players in new teams in the next edition in 2026. As per a report, some of the biggest names the likes of which including Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy and Amelia Kerr, have been released and would attract the spotlight at the WPL 2026 mega auction, while Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, among others, have been retained. WPL 2026 Retention: Deadline, Live Streaming, Telecast Details, Purse, Rules and All You Need To Know.

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, the five teams have made their choices for retentions and it might surprise some fans. Australia's Meg Lanning, who has guided Delhi Capitals to the finals of all three WPL editions so far, has been released and could head to a new team, alongside her former national teammate Alyssa Healy, who recently was in action at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament. Furthermore, the report states a surprising development, of UP Warriorz releasing Deepti Sharma, who recently stole the show in India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 winning campaign, becoming the Player of the Tournament. UP Warriorz have made just one retention, Shweta Sehrawat, as per the report and it means that they will head into the WPL 2026 mega auction with the largest purse. WPL 2026: Women’s Premier League Mega Auction To Be Held on November 27 in New Delhi, Says Sources.

WPL 2026 Likely Retentions:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini and Hayley Matthews

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat

Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained their captains, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, respectively and have made all five retentions, which means that they won't have any RTM (Right to Match) card to use. The same goes for Delhi Capitals, who have retained five players, which include India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025-winning stars Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. Gujarat Giants have retained captain Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney, letting go of players like Phoebe Litchfield and Laura Wolvaardt. Below are the likely retentions made by the five teams in WPL 2026 as per ESPNCricinfo. The WPL 2026 retention deadline is today, November 5 and the mega-auction ahead of the next edition is on November 27.

