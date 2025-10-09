Having faced a snub from the upcoming IND vs AUS ODI series 2025 by the Australia national cricket team selectors, Marnus Labuschagne responded with a sensational hundred in the Queensland vs Tasmanian One-Day Cup 2025-26 match. Labuschagne came into the contest with a First-Class hundred in Sheffield Shield 2025-26, reached his ton in 89 balls, laced with eight fours and two sixes. The out-of-favour batter fell for 105 off 91 deliveries off Nikhil Chaudhary's bowling. Thanks to Labuschagne's 105, Queensland scored 311 runs. This was Labuschagne's second ton in three One-Day Cup 2025-26 cup matches, and third in his last four domestic season games. Marnus Labuschagne Returns To Form Ahead of Ashes 2025-26, Australian Batter Slams First-Class Hundred During Queensland vs Tasmania Sheffield Shield 2025-26 (Watch Video)

Marnus Labuschagne Slams Another One-Day Cup 100

