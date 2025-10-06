Looking to cement his place in Australia’s XI for the upcoming AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26, out-of-favour batter Marcus Labuschagne slammed a fine hundred on Day Three of the ongoing Queensland vs Tasmania Sheffield Shield 2025-26 match in Brisbane. Labuschagne reached his 33rd First-Class hundred with nine fours and six, taking 154 deliveries to send out a strong message to the Australia national cricket team selectors. Funnily, the 31-year-old was dropped on 98 by wicketkeeper Jake Doran off Nivethan Radhakrishnan’s bowling. This was Labuschagne's first FC ton since July 2024, while second in as many months, having hit a century in the One Day Cup last month. However, Radhakrishnan had the final laugh against Labuschange, dismissing the veteran batter on 160 off 206 balls. The first AUS vs ENG Ashes Test 2025-25 starts on November 12 in Perth. Ashes 2025–26: Ricky Ponting Weighs In on Australia’s Playing XI As Selection Looms Ahead of England Clash, Says ‘Too Late for Wholesale Changes’

Marnus Labuschagne Returns To Form

