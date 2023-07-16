Bangladesh have pulled off a massive victory over India in the 1st ODI on Sunday, July 16. Batting first, Bangladesh had a dismal batting effort to show for themselves, with just 152 runs on the board in 43 overs. There was a rain interruption, though and India, once again had a poor show with the bat. Chasing 152 to win, the Women in Blue lost wickets at regular intervals, with Rabeya Khan and Marufa Akter being Bangladesh's best bowlers. Khan took three wickets while Akter snared four as India were bundled for just 113 runs.

Bangladesh Beat India in 1st ODI

A historic win for Bangladesh women 🎉



They beat India for the first time in ODIs 👏 #BANvIND | 📝: https://t.co/VyIVyAqSuF pic.twitter.com/AiZ6h3Era6— ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)