Pacer Matt Henry became only the fourth New Zealand bowler to take a hat-trick in men's T20Is, when he struck thrice across two overs in the first T20I against Pakistan in Lahore. Henry removed Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed on fifth and sixth delivery of his third over. And then returned to dismiss Shaheen Afridi on first ball of his last over. The pacer ended with his career-best figures in T20Is, which read 3/32. However, New Zealand lost the game by 88 runs and were bundled out for just 94 in chase of 183.

Matt Henry Hat-trick Video

Shadab Khan ☝️ Iftikhar Ahmed ☝️ Shaheen Afridi ☝️ A hat-trick for Matt Henry in the first T20I at the GSL. #PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/h6bZP6O1hM — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 14, 2023

