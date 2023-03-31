Michael Bracewell was one of the best performers for New Zealand in their recent series against India. He was then rewarded with an IPL contract as Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him to replace injured Will Jacks. Bracewell has now started to showcase his skills for RCB too. The Kiwi all-rounder smashed 105*(55) a century during the practice game of RCB. After this innings, he will be hoping to make his IPL debut soon. Hum Bhi Hai 'Jos' Mein! It's Shah Rukh Khan vs Jos Buttler in Rajasthan Royals' New Instagram Post Ahead of IPL 2023 Season.

Michael Bracewell Smashes Century in RCB Practice Game

