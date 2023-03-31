Last season's finalist Rajasthan Royals are one of the favourites of IPL 2023. RR will kick start their IPL 2023 campaign on Sunday, April 2. In their first match, they will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Ahead of that, Rajasthan Royals shared a collage on social media featuring a Sha Rukh Khan picture from the 'Josh' movie and their wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler in a new look. The picture has already started to go viral on the internet. IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Batter Joe Root Says, ‘I’ll Try To Be Unpredictable for Bowlers’.

Shah Rukh Khan vs Jos Buttler

Hum bhi hai 𝘑𝘰𝘴 mein pic.twitter.com/sA3NPjmxfM — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 30, 2023

