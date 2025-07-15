Playing his 100th Test, Mitchell Starc produced a remarkable spell in the WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025, where the speedster claimed the fastest-ever Test five-wicket haul, notching up the feat in just 15 deliveries. Starc broke the earlier record held by former Australian pacer Ernie Toshack, who claimed a fifer against India in 19 balls in 1947. To start, Starc claimed three wickets in his first over of the second innings, and then managed to complete his five-wicket haul in his third over, clinching two more wickets. Mitchell Starc Becomes Second Australian Pacer To Make 100 Test Appearances, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025.

Mitchell Starc Creates History

🚨 MITCEHLL STARC ACHIEVES THE FASTEST FIFER IN TEST CRICKET - JUST 15 BALLS 🚨 15 - Michell Starc🇦🇺 v WI, 2025* 19 - Ernie Toshack🇦🇺 v IND, 1947 19 - Stuart Broad🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v AUS, 2015 19 - Scott Boland🇦🇺 v ENG, 2021 21 - Shane Watson🇦🇺 v SA, 2011#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZbzZffWf6I — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 14, 2025

