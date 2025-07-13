Mitchell Starc attained a memorable moment in his career as he made his 100th Test appearance for the Australia National Cricket Team. The left-arm pacer achieved this feat during the WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025 at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on July 13. Mitchell Starc made his Test debut for Australia against New Zealand in 2011 and has gone to establish himself as one of the mainstays of the Australia National Cricket Team bowling. He also became the second Australian pacer to complete 100 Test appearances after the legendary Glenn McGrath. In 99 Test matches, Mitchell Starc has picked up 395 wickets with 15 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket hauls. WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 3rd Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Australia Match in Jamaica.

Mitchell Starc Completes 100 Test Appearances

