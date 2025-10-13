Shreyas Iyer had a very successful 2025 behind him as he has won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with India and impressed throughout the tournament with his batting. In reward, he has been appointed the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team. He also helped Punjab Kings qualify for the IPL 2025 final while captaining them for the first time. As Shreyas prepares for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, he meets former cricketer and commentator Mohammad Kaif. Kaif and Shreyas clicked a picture which the former shared on social media and penned down some inspiring words for Shreyas. He said 'T20 national call up too will come, Hang in there, a great future awaits you Shreyas. ' Shreyas has been out of the Indian T20I side since late 2023 and is eyeing a comeback. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Former India Cricketer Mohammad Kaif Credits Ravindra Jadeja ‘Most Valuable Player’ After Heroics Against West Indies.

Mohammad Kaif Meets Shreyas Iyer

Great to catch up with Shreyas Iyer. What a player. Hundred on Test debut, 2023 ODI World Cup hero, only captain to lead 3 IPL teams to final. T20 national call up too will come, Hang in there, a great future awaits you Shreyas. ⁦@ShreyasIyer15⁩ pic.twitter.com/53LMWEF8SE — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 13, 2025

