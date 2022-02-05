Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad, who plays for Minister Group Dhaka in the Bangladesh Premier League 2022, was seen smoking on the ground after a match. Pictures of him smoking on the field went viral and Shahzad was reprimanded subsequently.

See Pictures Here:

Mohammad Shahzad was reprimanded for smoking on the ground in the BPL yesterday.#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/JWVQ2Tmjxj — Rohit Fans (@RohitFans81) February 5, 2022

Cavadar playerey chu yi Mohammad Shahzad spotted smoking on the ground after BPL match, gets reprimanded pic.twitter.com/YOMOvEeqye — Mirchi RJ Vijdan (@rj_vijdan) February 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)