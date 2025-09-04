Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and MS Dhoni have been in the news recently after a viral video of Pathan's resurfaced online, in which he hinted at his non-selection from Team India under Dhoni's leadership, stating that his inability to set up a hookah in people's rooms was a factor. Recently, Pathan wished Mohammed Shami on his 35th birthday on his X handle; under the photo, a user asked, "Pathan bhai, woh hookey ka kya hua? In response, "Main aur @msdhoni saath baith kar piyenge ;) (Me and MS Dhoni will sit together and smoke)." Irfan Pathan Reacts After His Old Video With Comments On MS Dhoni's Selection Criteria Went Viral, Former Team India All-Rounder Asks If It is 'PR' Or 'Lobby' (See Post).

Irfan Pathan Responds to Hookah Question Amid Ongoing Controversy

Mein or @msdhoni sath Beth kar pienge;) — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)