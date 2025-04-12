Mohammed Shami registered an unwanted feat as he bowled the second-most expensive spell in the history of the Indian Premier League, during the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad on April 12. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer had a forgettable day at the office as he gave away 75 runs in his four overs while remaining wicketless in his four overs. The right-arm pacer had given away 48 runs in his three overs but ended up conceding 27 runs off the last over of the Punjab Kings' innings when Marcus Stoinis hit him for four sixes in a row. The most expensive figures in IPL history was bowled by Rajasthan Royals' pacer Jofra Archer earlier this season when he gave away 76 runs in four overs, interestingly at the same venue. This is also the most expensive figures by an Indian in IPL history, going past Mohit Sharma, who had conceded 73 runs. Ishan Kishan Fails To Spot the Ball After Fielding As It Camouflages With Advertisement Matting During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Mohammed Shami Bowls Second-Most Expensive Spell in IPL History

Mohammed Shami's 0/75 is the second worst bowling figures ever by an Indian man in recorded T20 cricket. Sikkim's Roshan Kumar had conceded 2/81 during SMAT 2024 when Baroda smashed 349.#IPL2025 #SRHvPBKS — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) April 12, 2025

