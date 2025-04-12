Ishan Kishan had an embarrassing moment on the field as he failed to spot the ball after fielding it during the SRH vs PBKS match in IPL 2025 on April 12. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star did quite well in fielding the ball, stopping it with one hand but when he got up, failed to spot the ball which got camouflaged with the advertisement matting. After looking around cluelessly for a couple of seconds, he could not find the ball and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins came rushing to collect the delivery. The video of this hilarious moment went viral. AirAsia Makes Special Plane For Sunrisers Hyderabad For IPL 2025 As Kavya Maran-Owned Franchise Announces Airlines Company As Partner (Watch Video).

Ishan Kishan Fails to Spot Ball After Fielding It

