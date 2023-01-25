Mohammed Siraj has risen to the number one spot in the ICC Men's ODI rankings for bowlers, as per a latest update on Wednesday, January 25. The fast bowler has had a great year and showed his skills in the ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. This is the first time that Siraj has been crowned number one in the ICC rankings and he is ahead of Australia's Josh Hazlewood, who is second on the list. 'Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho,' Spectators Tease Shubman Gill During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 in Indore (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj New Number ODI Bowler

🚨 There's a new World No.1 in town 🚨 India's pace sensation has climbed the summit of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Bowler Rankings 🔥 More 👇 — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)