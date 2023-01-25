Shubman Gill, one of India's best young prospects, has gone from strength to strength in the past few weeks, proving why he is so highly rated. The young right-hander scored a double hundred and a century in India's 3-0 demolition of New Zealand in the ODI series, which ended yesterday. Not just his batting but his romantic life has also drawn much interest from fans, with rumours doing the rounds that he might be dating either of Sara Tendulkar or Sara Ali Khan. Fans at the Holkar Stadium in Indore were seen teasing Shubman Gill with the cricketer fielding near the boundary during India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI. A group of spectators from the crowd loudly cheered, "Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho," with Gill patrolling the boundary. Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam's Record of Most Runs Scored in a Three-Match ODI Series, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023.

Watch Video Here:

And one More:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)