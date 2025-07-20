Team India cricketers along with coach Gautam Gambhir traveled to Manchester on Sunday as they continue preparation for the upcoming India vs England fourth Test at Old Trafford. Amid this, the India cricketers met Manchester United footballers in Manchester. They also played football and cricket together while the others conversed. Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire was spotted playing cricket Mohammed Siraj as the latter bowled him and Maguire batted. Fans loved to see the two playing cricket and the pictures went viral on social media. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Play Penalty Shootout With Manchester United Footballers During Meet Up Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford (See Pics).

Mohammed Siraj Bowls At Harry Maguire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas (@adidas)

