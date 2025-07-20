The Team India cricketers are preparing for the upcoming fourth Test against England at the Old Trafford and they have reached Manchester on July 20 eyeing a comeback in the series. Amid that, they have also had a meet up with Premier League football Manchester United and their players as part of a collaboration from sponsors Adidas. They exchanged shirts and jerseys and clicked pictures. Team India captain Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were spotted playing penalty shootout with the Manchester United players. Fans loved it the pictures went viral in no time. Gautam Gambhir Meets Ruben Amorim! Team India Head Coach and Manchester United Manager Share Frame As Players For Both Team Meet (See Pics).

Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Play Penalty Shootout With Manchester United Footballers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas (@adidas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)