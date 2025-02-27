Legend, and probably the most successful India national cricket team and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has arrived in Chennai. CSK has shared the moment of his arrival and entry to the training camp ahead of IPL 2025 in a video posted on their official 'X' account. MS Dhoni was seen coming out of the airport, immediately covered with some fans. Then he was seen going to the CSK camp, meeting the mascot, giving an autograph in a glass frame, and then meeting the team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, hugging him, having a small chat, and then talking with the franchise officials. MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2025? Morse Code on His T-Shirt Leaves Fans Guessing.

MS Dhoni Joins CSK Camp for IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)