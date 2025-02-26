MS Dhoni has joined the Chennai Super Kings pre-season camp ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Dhoni has not been in touch of cricket since last season and hence he is all set to start his preparation at the CSK pre-season camp. As Dhoni arrived at the Chennai airport, he was spotted wearing a T-Shirt which seemingly had something on morse code written on it. Some fans went on to interpret the morse code saying it has 'One Last Time' written on it and that he has hinted on his potential retirement after this IPL 2025 season. Although a few others have hinted that something else is written on the T-shirt and it is not a retirement hint. MS Dhoni Joins CSK Pre-Season Camp, Engages In Friendly Conversation With Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Ahead of IPL 2025 Season (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni's T-Shirt Translates to 'One Last Time'

MS Dhoni’s Tshirt actually translates to one last time… pic.twitter.com/j1m8E0tbd5 — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 (@SergioCSKK) February 26, 2025

One Last Time Says Thala's T-Shirt

Another Fan Decodes the Morse Code on MS Dhoni T-Shirt

For those wondering, the Morse code on Dhoni's t-shirt translates to 'ONE LAST TIME' pic.twitter.com/dn6IqUBHS4 — Yash (@yxshh27) February 26, 2025

Dhoni's T-Shirt Morse Code Says 'One Last Time'

Dhoni’s T-shirt morse code says - “ONE LAST TIME” pic.twitter.com/tmCXKh4U2h — 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑳𝑨 (@Vidyadhar_R) February 26, 2025

A Fan Finds A Different Meaning to the Morse Code Pattern

Another Fan Claims It Is A T-Shirt Brand Dhoni Is Part Of

Chill Guys .. it's Just a T- shirt . Dhoni is not Retiring 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/n7AXcb4MkF — MAHIYANK™ (@Mahiyank_78) February 26, 2025

