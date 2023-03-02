MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai to prepare for IPL 2023. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was greeted with a shower of flowers by his supporters at the airport. Dhoni was guarded by the security as he entered a car amidst the huge crowd. Dhoni will look to lead CSK to the trophy this season after the four-time champions suffered a poor campaign last year. IPL 2023 Schedule: Get Indian Premier League Season Season 16 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

MS Dhoni Arrives in Chennai Ahead of IPL 2023

