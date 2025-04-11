MS Dhoni created history as he became the oldest-ever captain in the history of the Indian Premier League, during the CSK vs KKR match in IPL 2025 on April 11. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter was named Chennai Super Kings captain for the remainder of IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury. At 43 years and 278 days, MS Dhoni scripted a record, becoming the oldest captain in the tournament's history. MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, the last of which came in 2023 and the franchise will seek a turnaround in fortunes with him taking over captaincy again. List of Oldest IPL Captains: As MS Dhoni Takes Over Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad As CSK Skipper for Rest of Indian Premier League 2025, Take A Look At Oldest Skippers in The T20 League's History.

MS Dhoni Becomes IPL's Oldest-Ever Captain

