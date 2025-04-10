The grand Indian Premier League (IPL) started in 2008 and is going bold every single year. IPL 2025 has been a podium where youngsters unknown to the whole world, rise to the limelight and take charge against the best in the world. In an arena where young prospects and world-class players in their prime have their own regime, there have been a few greats aka legends who continue to prove their class and leadership skills in the world's toughest league. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in international cricket and IPL is one of those players who continue to shine. The five-time IPL winner MS Dhoni is set to lead his side Chennai Super Kings again in IPL 2025 with the chosen skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad injured and sidelined due to a hairline fracture of the elbow. '43 Years Old Uncapped Player Is Going to Be the CSK's New Captain' Fans React after MS Dhoni Replaces Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings Captain for IPL 2025.

MS Dhoni was the oldest captain in IPL history already when he led his pack to glory in IPL 2023, beating Gujarat Titans in the final and clinching the trophy for the record fifth time. Now the wicket-keeper batsman is set to break his own record of being the oldest captain to lead an IPL team when he leads Chennai Super Kings in the remainder of IPL 2025. But, MS Dhoni is not the only player to have led an IPL team on other side of age. There have been three players aged 40 years or more while leading their respective teams. Scroll below and have a look at the five oldest captains in the Indian Premier League history. IPL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Indian Premier League Season 18.

List of Oldest IPL Captains:

Player Age IPL Season MS Dhoni 43 years 278 days IPL 2025 MS Dhoni 41 years 325 days IPL 2023 Shane Warne 41 years 249 days IPL 2011 Adam Gilchrist 41 years 185 days IPL 2013 Rahul Dravid 40 years 133 days IPL 2013

Rahul Dravid: Indian cricket's 'Wall', Dravid was 40 years and 133 days old when he last captained an IPL franchise. He was leading the Rajasthan Royals back then, and his last match as a skipper was the Qualifier 2 between RR and MI. RR lost the match.

Adam Gilchrist: The great Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist played his last game as an IPL team skipper at the age of 41 years and 185 days. Playing for KXIP, he led the team to victory against MI, but his side finished sixth among nine teams.

Shane Warne: The legendary Australian spinner was class apart. He was the captain and coach of the Rajasthan Royals franchise for four years from IPL 2008 to IPL 2011, until his last game against MI on May 20, 2011. Warne was the first captain to win IPL in 2008.

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni holds the record twice as the oldest captain. In IPL 2023, he won the IPL with CSK, playing the final game on May 28, 2023. Back then, he led his side to a record fifth trophy, at the age of 41 years and 325 days.

MS Dhoni: CSK's 'Thala' returns as captain yet again, playing his first IPL 2025 match as skipper, at the age of 43 years and 278 days, as Ruturaj Gaikwad is injured and sidelined for the rest of the season. Ambati Rayudu Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Chennai Super Kings Name MS Dhoni As Stand-In Captain for Remainder of IPL 2025.

MS Dhoni's return will be marked in the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai Super Kings look to be in trouble, having lost four matches in a row. But being the most successful captain in the tournament's history, reaching the final ten times, winning five, he will need to take responsibility to turn the misery to good form.

