MS Dhoni, to be picked in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? Well, this is exactly what fans have expressed after the wicketkeeper-batsman once again scored quick runs in the end overs and guided his CSK to a competitive score. Walking into the bat with few balls left, Dhoni smashed 28 runs off just nine balls, including three fours and two sixes. This performance helped fans remember the times when he used to do such a thing for the Indian team as well. Dhoni played a similar knock against Mumbai Indians and his score turned out to be the difference-maker. Fans have flooded social media with funny memes as they call for Dhoni to be picked for the T20 World Cup 2024. MS Dhoni Receives Rousing Reception From Fans As He Walks Out to Bat at Ekana Cricket Stadium During LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

So Apt!

'Dhoni for T20 World Cup'

'What is The Procedure?'

What is the procedure to bring Dhoni in T20 World Cup squad 💛🔥#CSKvsLSG pic.twitter.com/GWNkkWWRJb — black cat (@Cat__offi) April 19, 2024

Hilarious!

"Why is Agarkar sending me a soft copy of Dhoni's passport with US's visa on it?" pic.twitter.com/QUqdQJkcOz — Manya (@CSKian716) April 19, 2024

'Dhoni for 2024 T20 World Cup'

DHONI FOR 2024 T20 WORLD CUP RT IF YOU AGREE !!! pic.twitter.com/5DxLnUWi6b — Urstruly.gopichand (@GopiChandChinn3) April 19, 2024

